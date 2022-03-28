Let’s give Sanwo-Olu second term, FPP begs Lagos residents

The statement was signed by Chief Kola Ajayi and Mr Shola Omolola, the Chairman and Secretary of the forum, respectively.

“We are poised to continue to support the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we are geared towards endorsing him for a second term in Office.

“With the successes and achievements recorded so far by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, we believe that his one good term surely deserves another term in office.

“As we appeal to all stakeholders and Lagos residents to allow the governor serve a second term, we want to assure everyone that we shall not relent in giving our unalloyed support to this administration,” the statement said.

The statement said that the group was also in support of the presidential aspirations of Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former governor of the state, in 2023 general elections.

It stated that the forum regarded Tinubu as the most qualified, most suitable personality for the office of the president going by his records of governance in Lagos, and his leadership prowess in Nigeria at large.

It added that the group would hold another public forum in April to showcase “Sanwo-Olu’s Brand” to the whole world and highlight the achievements of his government.

It said that the forum would show why Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat team deserved a Second term in office.

The statement said that the group was formed after series of meetings and consultations with relevant stakeholders and is ready to work with every individual and organisation who believes in their agenda.

It said FPP was made up of the leadership of registered and de-registered political, political associations, youth and women associations, civil society organisations, pressure groups among others.