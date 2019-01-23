The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has warned Nigerian voters to not be deceived by empty promises made by the current government.

While speaking during his campaign rally in Imo, Owerri state capital, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, Atiku urged voters to choose the PDP at the polls.

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being "an evil party" that plans to rig the elections in their favour.

He called on Nigerians to vote for the PDP and protect their votes at polling stations to frustrate the APC's plans.

He said, "APC is planning to rig the election. Please protect your votes. We have promised to restructure this country. APC is an evil party. They have turned this country as headquarter of poverty.

"We are going to take over the country in the next election. Immediately after your vote, stay there and protect your vote. We want the economy to start growing again. We want you to vote PDP at all levels. Let nobody deceive you."

The Director-General of the PDP/Atiku campaign, Bukola Saraki, also promised voters that the former vice president will solve Nigeria's problems if he's allowed to sit in the Presidential Villa.

2019 presidential race

Even though the election is expected to be a keen contest between Atiku and incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, of the APC, they both face competition from 71 others candidates.

Some of the other candidates include Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Peoples Trust (PT) and many more.