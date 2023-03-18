While speaking to the press after casting his vote at his polling unit at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Unit 14, Ward G2, Masha-Surulere, Gbajabiamila acknowledged that the 2023 elections have come with unique challenges which he hopes the country will learn from.
Lessons should be learnt from the elections: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila has commended INEC for a smooth process at the ongoing governorship and house of assembly elections across several states in the country.
Recommended articles
According to the Speaker, the challenges surrounding the BVAS and results uploading in the presidential election stems from the introduction of a new technology.
He further stated that he hopes the commission and the nation learns from the process and improve in future elections.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
2023 Governorship Election: Thugs harass Pulse Journalists in Ikeja
2023 Elections: Makinde, Folarin vote amid peaceful atmosphere
2023 Elections: Awka records poor voters turn out
Low turnout in Rivers, thugs invade polling units in Lagos
If they still give money, collect, vote your preferred candidate - Buhari to electorate
Lessons should be learnt from the elections: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila
I’m still in governorship race – Nweke
2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown
Material arrives, voting commences early in Eket
Pulse Sports
Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG
Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final
Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn
West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal
Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League
LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona
ADVERTISEMENT