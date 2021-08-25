RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Leadership Crisis: PDP governors to hold emergency meeting on Thursday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forum enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience.

PDP Governors' Forum [OYSG]
PDP Governors' Forum [OYSG]

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday in Abuja to discuss the party’s leadership crisis.

Recommended articles

The Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the emergency meeting was summoned by the forum Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, in consultation with his colleagues.

It noted that the meeting slated for 5 pm would discuss recent developments in the PDP.

The forum enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts were on to ensure the stability of the party in the days ahead.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos PDP chairman Adegbola Dominic is dead

Police confirm abduction of Nasarawa Electoral Commission Secretary

Leadership Crisis: PDP governors to hold emergency meeting on Thursday

Nigeria plans to manufacture planes before Buhari's tenure ends in 2023

Military investigating NDA attack that left 2 officers dead

Buhari is committed to prosperous Niger Delta – Group

Sanusi condemns calls for Nigeria’s break-up

How forensic audit forced NDDC contractors to return to site – Administrator

Don't panic about mass surrendering of Boko Haram members – CDS tells Nigerians