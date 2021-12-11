Lawmaker wants non-performing politicians to be stoned

Idahosa made the suggestion when he distributed motorcycles to 160 women and youths as empowerment at Iguobazuwa, near Benin in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo, on Saturday.

Idahosa, representative of Ovia federal constituency in the house of representatives, said that the standard that has been set in the constituency is such that the people will no longer tolerate a non-performer.

Idahosa who is the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, noted that aside the empowerment, he has over 54 completed and ongoing projects across the 23 wards that make up the federal constituency.

According to him, “It is not about winning elections but fulfilling your campaign promises; here. Again, here we are fulfilling part of our campaign promises.

“This is just my commitment to the people of Ovia federal constituency, but also my commitment to God and to change the narrative of the past.

“Ovia has seen the light; gone are the days when you turn what is meant for the people to yourself.

“By the time we are done, whoever that will come on must perform or they will be stoned.”

A member elect of the State House of Assembly, Mr Sunday Aghedo, said he was never in doubt that Idahosa would be an effective representative of Ovia federal constituency.

“There have been others before him, but they failed to do what Idahosa is doing now. He has set a standard that those coming after him will strive hard to achieve.

“What he is doing today is unprecedented in the history of Ovia federal constituency,” he stated.

On his part, the State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Lawrence Okah, urged the beneficiaries to effectively maintain the motorcycles.