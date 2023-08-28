ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker urges Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu as gift to Ndigbo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker stated that the insecurity in the South East region is due to the prolonged detention of the proscribed IPOB leader and the president should release him as a show of love to N’digbo.

Ogah, member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia in the House of Representatives, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the insecurity in the South East region is due to the prolonged detention of the proscribed IPOB leader; the president should release him as a show of love to N’digbo.

Ogah said Kanu’s release would expose criminal gangs using the detention to cover their act of terrorism in the South East. He noted that the president had done so much, but added that the only point of disagreement was the issue of giving only five ministers to the entire South East.

He appealed to the president to balance it, to show he really loved N’digbo as well as release Kanu, so that insecurity in the South East would reduce.

“The issue now is that we don’t even know those who are behind the insecurity in the South East.

“IPOB will tell you they are not the one, Eastern Security Network will tell you they are not involved.

“But some will say the reason is because they are holding Nnamdi Kanu. So my prayer to Mr. President is that he should give him (Kanu) to us as a gift,” he said.

