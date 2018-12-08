Pulse.ng logo
Lawmaker donates 110 vehicles to Buhari’s campaign

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari ran a very inspiring political campaign in 2015 play Lawmaker donates 110 vehicles to Buhari’s campaign (oblongmediadotcom)

Rep. Umar Bago (APC/Niger), on Saturday donated 110 vehicles to the President Muhammadu Buhari re-election campaign team, with a call on the electorate to vote for continuity in the 2019 general elections.

Bago, while delivering the vehicles to the Niger APC leadership in Minna, expressed optimism  that Nigerians would vote for Buhari because he had done well for the country.

He urged the party’s members to work hard toward securing fresh tenures for Buhari and Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, saying that the two leaders were the best choice for the nation and Niger.

According to him, the vehicles will be given to campaign officials and other APC organisations to ease movement to the rural voters to enlighten the populace on the achievements of the two leaders.

Bago said that Buhari provided massive infrastructure that had improved the living standards of Nigerians, while many dams had been constructed to support all-year farming.

He said that Bello had done same in Niger, and urged the electorate to reward such efforts with fresh tenures so as to enjoy more benefits.

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Ketsu, Niger Deputy Governor, had appealed to members of the party to safeguard their permanent voters cards and use them to decide their leaders.

He also called on those who had registered but had yet to collect their permanent voters cards to do so.

