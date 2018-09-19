Pulse.ng logo
Niger lawmaker donates 100 cars to Buhari's re-election campaign

The lawmaker said the president has done admirably well in his first term to make Nigerians proud.

  • Published:
Lawmaker donates 100 cars to Buhari's re-election campaign play President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

Member of the House of Representatives, Umar Bago (Chanchaga - APC), has committed to supporting the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, with 100 cars.

While speaking during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the lawmaker said the two leaders need to continue in power to build on the progress they've made in their first terms.

He said, "President Buhari has proved beyond reasonable doubt to be honest, sincere and committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians irrespective of political, tribal and religious differences.

"I am supporting the re-election campaign team of President Buhari and that of Gov. Abubakar Bello with 100 cars for massive sensitisation of the people of Niger.

"I want to make it categorically clear that this gesture is stemmed out of my genuine love and commitment to the course of governance of our dear country and my state‎ in particular.

"There is no gainsaying the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has in the last three years done what other presidents did not achieve within a similar period.

"We are all witnesses to the massive infrastructural development going on in different parts of the country, especially construction and rehabilitation of roads.

"We are also witnesses to the unprecedented development that Gov. Abubakar Bello has brought to Niger State within these few years that he got the opportunity to govern our dear state.

"I feel that these two leaders should be supported by every well-meaning Nigerian that has genuine love for the country.

"If for nothing, I believe we should support them so that we will continue to enjoy good governance in the next four years."

He said the 100 cars will be handed over to officials of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and other organisations and will be used to help the campaign of both leaders.

