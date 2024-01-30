Lawmaker bursts into tears during plenary over Ekiti killings, kidnap

Rotimi, who doubles as the House spokesman, raised a motion of urgent national importance during the resumption of plenary after a month-long break. He highlighted the escalating criminal activities in Ekiti North 1 Federal Constituency, resulting in the loss of lives and property.

The lawmaker pointed out that the constituency faces distinctive security challenges due to its forested and topographical nature, exacerbated by the deplorable state of federal roads in Ekiti.

Pulse earlier reported that The Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsola, fell victim to gunmen while returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti on Monday, January 29. Additionaly, students were kidnapped.

Responding to the dire situation, the House passed resolutions aimed at addressing the security crisis in Ekiti State. It urged the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy military personnel to the Oke-Ako area of Ekiti to bolster security and prevent further attacks.