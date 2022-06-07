RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lawan will make a good President — Sen. Musa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Sani Musa, (Niger East Senatorial District), says the Senate President Ahmad Lawan will make a very good President, if elected or affirmed through consensus at Tuesday’s APC’s Presidential Primaries scheduled for Eagle Square in Abuja.

Sen Sani Musa (PremiumTimesNG)
Sen Sani Musa (PremiumTimesNG)

Musa spoke about the compelling qualities of the Senate President and why he would make a great President of Nigeria if elected at the primaries and later at the general elections.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Nasiru Abdullahi, Media Adviser to the Sen. Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

” Senator Ahmad Lawan comes from a zone that has not produced a President of Nigeria since 1966.

”He is blessed with good education up to a PhD . A very humble and loyal person, he has no scandals or controversies around him.

”Also, he has served as a lawmaker at the House of Representatives and Senate for 23 years since 1999″ . That is a lot of experience,” Musa added.

He further extolled the qualities of Lawan, saying: ”It is needed to be proclaimed that any leader desirous of leading a country of 200 million diverse peoples must exhibit these qualities and more.”

Musa appealed to other contestants of the APC to eschew bitterness, ”even if they loose the elections.

He asked for “loyalty to the party by accepting the outcome of the primaries as the will of God and forge forward together towards the general elections as a united family.

”It will be recalled that the All Progressives Congress ensured inclusiveness in the electoral process by not insisting on zoning or excluding any qualified party member from contesting at the primaries”.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

Pope Francis reacts to Owo church attack

Pope Francis reacts to Owo church attack

FG not deterred by attack on Owo Church — Aregbesola

FG not deterred by attack on Owo Church — Aregbesola

Lawan will make a good President — Sen. Musa

Lawan will make a good President — Sen. Musa

Balogun wins PDP ticket for Epe Federal Constituency by one vote

Balogun wins PDP ticket for Epe Federal Constituency by one vote

Abuja agog as 2,322 delegates elect APC presidential flag bearer

Abuja agog as 2,322 delegates elect APC presidential flag bearer

APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes

APC primary: How Tinubu, Osinbajo, others may share delegates’ votes

APC Primaries: Tinubu, 4 others make final list of candidates for party’s ticket

APC Primaries: Tinubu, 4 others make final list of candidates for party’s ticket

Ondo Killings: Govt is indirectly telling us to defend ourselves - Catholic Laity

Ondo Killings: Govt is indirectly telling us to defend ourselves - Catholic Laity

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)