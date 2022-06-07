Lawan will make a good President — Sen. Musa

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Nasiru Abdullahi, Media Adviser to the Sen. Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

” Senator Ahmad Lawan comes from a zone that has not produced a President of Nigeria since 1966.

”He is blessed with good education up to a PhD . A very humble and loyal person, he has no scandals or controversies around him.

”Also, he has served as a lawmaker at the House of Representatives and Senate for 23 years since 1999″ . That is a lot of experience,” Musa added.

He further extolled the qualities of Lawan, saying: ”It is needed to be proclaimed that any leader desirous of leading a country of 200 million diverse peoples must exhibit these qualities and more.”

Musa appealed to other contestants of the APC to eschew bitterness, ”even if they loose the elections.

He asked for “loyalty to the party by accepting the outcome of the primaries as the will of God and forge forward together towards the general elections as a united family.