Lawan swears in Jarigbe as Senator

The oath of office was administered on him by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Ibrahim El-Ladan.

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), replaced Senator Steven Odey, who was sacked by the Court of Appeal in Calabar on July 30.

The court declared that Jarigbe was the lawful candidate of the PDP in the December 5, 2020 by-election.

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Justice Chioma Nwosu also invalidated the certificate of return earlier issued to Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and directed that it be withdrawn.