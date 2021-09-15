RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lawan swears in Jarigbe as Senator

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) replaces Senator Steven Odey.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]
Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday swore in Jarigbe Jarigbe as senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District.

Recommended articles

The oath of office was administered on him by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Ibrahim El-Ladan.

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), replaced Senator Steven Odey, who was sacked by the Court of Appeal in Calabar on July 30.

The court declared that Jarigbe was the lawful candidate of the PDP in the December 5, 2020 by-election.

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Justice Chioma Nwosu also invalidated the certificate of return earlier issued to Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and directed that it be withdrawn.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cross River North Senate seat became vacant following the death of Senator Rose Oko in March 2020.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Workers stranded as Edo begins enforcement of COVID-19 vaccination card

Senate passes bill to establish medical sciences varsity in Iyin-Ekiti

Lawan swears in Jarigbe as Senator

Buhari to address UN General Assembly September 24

Civil servants barricade State Secretariat in Calabar, protest 3 years of unpaid salaries

'No vaccination card, no entry,' Edo Government imposes vaccine mandate

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

FG threatens to punish sellers, buyers of fake COVID vaccination cards

UniBen has been closed as students protest new N20,000 charge

Trending

Senator Adamu explains why 2023 presidency shouldn't be zoned to southeast

Senator Abdullahi adamu

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter/@valyntino]

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo (Punch)

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]