The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned Senate President Ahmad Lawan's withdrawal of Festus Adedayo appointment as his media after push-backs from some members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adedayo was relieved of his appointment about 48-hours after his appointment on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, CUPP equated Lawan's reversal of Adedayo's appointment to "sacrificing competence" on the altar of politics after some pressure from his party-men.

"CUPP is alarmed that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, could sacrifice competence and quickly withdraw the appointment of Dr. Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media based on pressure from the chieftains of the Buhari led govt," the statement said.

"We note that immediately the appointment of this cerebral media practitioner was announced, Buhari Presidency supporters, some social media warriors on the pay roll of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Presidency went into overdrive and started mounting Pressure, faulting the well deserved appointment.

"Their grouse was that the celebrated columnist has many times penned pieces that were critical of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the head of the Executive Arm of govt and so therefore cannot be allowed to Work with the head of the parliament who is a stooge of the Buhari government.

"It is surprising, to say the least, that the head of another arm of government, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, succumbed to the Pressure from Aso Rock and that of the paid social media warriors and quickly withdrew Dr. Adedayo's nomination.

"Opposition political parties view this development as primitive, show of intolerance and sacrifice of competence on the altar of Halleluyah politics.

"Senator Lawan has, by this singular act, proved Nigerians right that the Senate under his leadership will be an annex of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive arm of government," Ugochinyere said.

The opposition group urged senators to resist what it described as "Lawan's plan to turn parliamentary staffs into Aso Rock servants and Halleluya boys".