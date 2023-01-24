Lawan explains how North-East benefitted most from Buhari’s administration

North-East Nigerian states: Adamawa State, Bauchi State, Borno State, Gombe State, Taraba State, Yobe State.

Lawan, according to a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ola Awoniyi, stated this at the APC’s Presidential Campaign rally, which was attended by Buhari in Bauchi, Bauchi State, on Monday, January 23, 2023.

In his words: “Mr. President (Buhari), we in the North-East are probably the most beneficiaries of your administration.

“In fact, we were the first to start enjoying your administration more than any other part of Nigeria because BoKo Haram was technically defeated immediately you came into office.

“You appointed our son, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, as the Chief of Army Staff, and of course Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

“The North-east, from 2015 particularly, enjoyed the most important appointments in your administration. That is to say that you are a northeasterner.

“This crowd is a testimony. Everywhere you go,it is Buhari, in the North-East.”

Lawan shades Atiku: The Senate President took a swipe again at the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) alleging that while the party was in power, it abandoned the people in the northeast to Boko Haram insurgency.

What you should know: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is from the region; Adamawa State.

Buhari liberated the North-East: Lawan said that it was not until President Muhammadu Buhari came into power before the region was eventually liberated from the clutches of Boko Haram.