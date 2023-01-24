ADVERTISEMENT
Lawan explains how North-East benefitted most from Buhari’s administration

Ima Elijah

“The North-east, from 2015 particularly, enjoyed the most important appointments in your administration."

President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that the people of the North-East geopolitical zone benefitted from the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in comparison to any other zones in the country.

North-East Nigerian states: Adamawa State, Bauchi State, Borno State, Gombe State, Taraba State, Yobe State.

Lawan, according to a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ola Awoniyi, stated this at the APC’s Presidential Campaign rally, which was attended by Buhari in Bauchi, Bauchi State, on Monday, January 23, 2023.

In his words: Mr. President (Buhari), we in the North-East are probably the most beneficiaries of your administration.

“In fact, we were the first to start enjoying your administration more than any other part of Nigeria because BoKo Haram was technically defeated immediately you came into office.

“You appointed our son, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, as the Chief of Army Staff, and of course Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

“The North-east, from 2015 particularly, enjoyed the most important appointments in your administration. That is to say that you are a northeasterner.

“This crowd is a testimony. Everywhere you go,it is Buhari, in the North-East.”

Lawan shades Atiku: The Senate President took a swipe again at the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) alleging that while the party was in power, it abandoned the people in the northeast to Boko Haram insurgency.

What you should know: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is from the region; Adamawa State.

Buhari liberated the North-East: Lawan said that it was not until President Muhammadu Buhari came into power before the region was eventually liberated from the clutches of Boko Haram.

Meanwhile: Just one month ago, Africa News reported that Boko Haram jihadists attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, Borno state.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
