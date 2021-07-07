Senate screens Buhari's personal assistant Onochie for INEC role on Thursday

President Buhari, last month, wrote the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly to, for a second time, confirm the nomination of his personal assistant on social media into an influential INEC position.

Onochie is a very vocal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has been deeply involved in the party's internal activities in the past, making her unsuitable to occupy a position that demands non-partisanship.

The nomination has been met with stinging public criticism with numerous petitions submitted against her appointment.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said in a televised interview on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 that Onochie will finally be screened on Thursday, July 8, alongside five others.

He said the petitions submitted against nominees will be seriously scrutinised and that the committee will take its decision based on what the law says.

"We will look at the petitions. When they have grounds, then we use the petition; but where the grounds are not strong enough, we may only do what is right," he said.