'I am Madam Due Process,' Buhari's PA Onochie justifies INEC appointment

Samson Toromade

Onochie says she has no partisanship bone in her body.

Lauretta Onochie (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Facebook-Laurestar1]

President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Lauretta Onochie, says she deserves to be appointed a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president's appointment of his personal assistant on social media has been met with stinging public criticism with numerous petitions submitted against her appointment.

Onochie is a very vocal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has been deeply involved in the party's internal activities in the past, making her unsuitable to occupy a position that demands non-partisanship.

However, she told the Senate Committee on INEC during her screening on Thursday, July 8, 2021 that she stands for justice and fairness, despite the numerous petitions against her.

"I am Madam Due process and this is the reason behind my attacks, because I follow the law and due process," she said.

She further claimed that she has no partisanship bone in her body, despite working as Buhari's personal assistant since 2015.

