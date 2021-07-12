RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Former INEC chairman Jega kicks against Lauretta Onochie's nomination

Attahiru Jega wants President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate a more credible person to replace Onochie.

Former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega, says Lauretta Onochie is unfit to be appointed to INEC
Former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega, says Lauretta Onochie is unfit to be appointed to INEC

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of his media aide, Lauretta Onochie, into the agency.

The president's nomination of his personal assistant on social media as an INEC National Commissioner has been met with stinging public criticism with numerous petitions.

Jega said in a televised interview on Sunday, July 11, 2021 that the controversy surrounding the nomination is avoidable.

"Any person who generated such a controversy, the appointing authorities should be careful because you don't want to appoint anybody that can raise suspicions or doubts or can lead to a loss of trust of the electoral management body," he said.

Jega said Buhari should instead nominate someone else who's more credible to replace Onochie.

Lauretta Onochie (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Facebook-Laurestar1]
The nominee is a very vocal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has been deeply involved in the party's internal activities in the past, making her unsuitable to occupy a position that demands non-partisanship.

When she appeared before the Senate Committee on INEC last week, Onochie told lawmakers that she stopped engaging in partisan politics since Buhari's second term victory in 2019.

She said the allegations against her are unfair and politically-motivated, and that she follows the law and due process.

"The National Assembly needs to really look at the spirit and the letter of the constitutional provision and the moral or ethical issues associated with this kind of appointments," Jega said.

Her controversial nomination will be confirmed or rejected when the committee submits a report on the floor of the Senate this week.

