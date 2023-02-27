ADVERTISEMENT
Late President Yar’adua's brother wins Katsina Central Senatorial election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Alhaji Abdulaziz Yar’adua, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Katsina Central Senatorial election.

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yar’adua.
According to him, following the election held on Fed. 25, 2022, Yar’adua of the APC has scored the total 153,512 votes, against Alhaji Aminu Sirajo of PDP, who scored 152,140 votes.

Dalhatu-Kankia added that Alhaji Gambo Abubakar of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) garnered 16,005, while Alhaji Aminu Gide of Peoples Redemption Party got 781 votes.

“That Abdulaziz Yar’adua of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yar’adua is a retired Lt.-Col. and a younger brother to the late President, Alhaji Umaru Yar’adua.

NAN reports that the PDP supporters at the collation centre, refused to sign the result and further disrupted the announcement for the Katsina Federal Constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

