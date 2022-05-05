Lamido of Adamawa prays Osinbajo succeeds in his efforts to become president

Prof. Osinbajo was in Adamawa state to meet with the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates.

The monarch recalled VP’s chieftaincy title as the Jagaba of Adamawa. The monarch then prayed for the realization of the VP’s presidential aspiration.

“I hope your coming will add more light to Adamawa because you are the Jagaba of Adamawa. I hope you succeed in your efforts to become the President of this country,” the monarch said.

Also speaking at the palace, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa welcomed Prof. Osinbajo to the state, saying, “we pray that God will answer your heart’s desires. I also hope that the APC delegates will see the reason to put a square peg in a square hole. I welcome you to Adamawa and I wish you the best of luck.”

Speaking earlier, the Vice President explained why he was running for the Office of President.

He said, “My reason for aspiring for the office of the President of Nigeria is to serve the Nigerian people. I have no other reason or objective except to serve.

“After one has been in office as Vice President for 7 years, I know that God did not give me that opportunity so that I would seat down somewhere and write the history of my service as Vice President.

“It is for the purpose of serving the people, and that is why I am so determined that if God gives me the opportunity to serve, the Nigerian people would realise indeed they have done the right thing by putting me in office”