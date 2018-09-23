Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Lalong’s SSG, commissioner resign to contest 2019 elections

Lalong Plateau Governor’s SSG, commissioner resign to contest 2019 elections

A statement by Mr Mark Longyen, Senior Special Assistant to Gov Simon Lalong  on Media and made availabe to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Jos, announced their resignations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Lalong’s convoy attacked at IDP camp in Jos play Lalong’s SSG, commissioner resign to contest 2019 elections (News Agency of Nigeria (NAN))

Mr Rufus Bature, Secretary to Plateau State Government and Mr Hitler Dadi, Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, have resigned their appointments to contest in the 2019 elections.

A statement by Mr Mark Longyen, Senior Special Assistant to Gov Simon Lalong  on Media and made availabe to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Jos, announced their resignations.

According to the statement, Gov Lalong  has approved their resignations to enable them to pursue their aspirations.

The statement said that Bature resigned his appointment to contest for Senate seat to represent Plateau North at the National Assembly.

Dadi is vying as a Member, House of Representatives to represent Langtang North/Langtang South Constituency in the 2019 polls.

Lalong thanked the duo for their services to the state in general and his administration in particular.

The Governor wished them well in their political aspirations and future endeavors.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Mr Richard Tokma to to serve as acting SSG.

Until his appointment, Tokma was the Permanent Secretary, Policy & General Services in the Office of the SSG

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Election Here are the official results of governorship pollbullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Gboyega Oyetola in slim, early leadbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in...bullet

Related Articles

Abdullahi Wase Gov. Lalong condoles with Buhari over death of Ambassador to Qatar
Simon Lalong Plateau Governor mourns death of Director of Press, Nanle
Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue
2019 Elections All registered APC members nationwide will vote in party's presidential primary election
Buhari President, Orji Kalu, others hold closed door meeting in Daura
Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Defection Season Gov Okorocha wants you to know that no one else will be dumping APC
Rikicin jihar Filato Shugaba Buhari zai karrama limamin da ya ceci rayuwar mutane 300
Plateau Killings Buhari invites Imam who saved 300 people for handshake, national honour

Politics

Atiku vows to end nepotism, if elected president
Atiku Former Vice President promises to take Nigeria to higher level if elected
Nigerians are watching Osun poll closely – Saraki tells INEC
Osun Governorship Election Nigerians are watching closely – Saraki tells INEC
Senator Adeleke defies Police invitation over exam malpractice
Osun Election Sen. Adeleke in early lead as INEC announces results
55 feared dead by herdsmen in various attacks
In Taraba Gov. Ishaku declares self only PDP governorship aspirant
X
Advertisement