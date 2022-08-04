RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lalong dismisses Muslim-Muslim ticket controversy, says it's not a new thing

Lalong says the focus of the APC is to develop Nigeria.

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau state.
He said the country’s problem cuts across religious divides and therefore leaders who can fix the problem should not be picked based on religious considerations.

Lalong stated this on Thursday, July 4, 2022, when he arrived at the Jos Airport from Abuja where he was announced as the Director General (DG), of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

“The Muslim, Muslim ticket will be an easy sell to us because when we came onboard in 2015 people tagged the APC as a Muslim party, but today we have won election two times both at the State and at the national level.

“So to us it is not a new thing. If you think it is a difficult matter, to us it is not a difficult matter. All we want is to cement relationships with people. Nigeria is one nation, the challenge we face today is not for a Muslim or for a Christian, the challenge is a common one and that is why we need the right team that will deal with the problem and unit the country.

“Our focus is to develop the nation and not to be talking of religion. We will bring everyone onboard as we journey towards greatness”, Lalong said.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket has generated a lot of controversies since the emergence of the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate in the 2023 general elections.

