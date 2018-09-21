Pulse.ng logo
Lai: PDP members are 'certified architects of rigging and thuggery

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a 'certified architect of rigging and thuggery'.

Mohammed, who doubled as spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council stated this in Osogbo on Friday, September 21, 2018, while reacting to PDP's allegation that the ruling party was planning to rig Osun governorship election.

The minister dismissed the allegation by PDP as a “manifestation of fear of impending defeat”.

“The PDP and its chorus singers have resorted to such flimsy and unsubstantiated allegations because defeat is now staring the party's candidate in the face,” the Minister announced.

“The PDP is only acting true to type, because they are the certified architects of rigging and thuggery, not minding that their murderous thugs have now been sequestered and the rigging capability clearly curtailed.

''The PDP and some of its top members have accused INEC, the police and other security agencies as well as the NYSC of all sorts of things. They have made allegations of thuggery and rigging against the APC. None of the accusations has been substantiated.

"If only the party had invested its energy in preparing for the election, it may not have become so jittery. Unfortunately, the die is cast and the PDP has seen the handwriting on the wall, hence the party's slip into the panic mode.

''On our part, we have confidence in the various institutions saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a successful election in Osun State. We have no need for thuggery or rigging because the people are solidly behind us,'' he declared.

The Osun governorship election is expected to be closely contested between Gboyega Oyetola (APC), Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Fatai Akinbade of the  African Democratic Congress (ADC).

