The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says opposition politicians in the country have mobilised Boko Haram terrorists and bandits to disrupt the 2019 general election in some states.

Lai disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, January 21, 2019.

The Minister accused the opposition of resulting to violence given "clear indications" that the All Progressives Congress (APC) "will win the 2019 elections with a very wide margins."

Details later...