The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of planning to discredit upcoming general elections.

The minister made the allegations during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Mohammed alleged that the PDP has sent delegates to London and the United States to spread false news that President Buhari has perfected plans to rig the elections.

According to Daily Post, the minister said “Today, still based on credible intelligence, we can reveal that the opposition is moving a step further. They are working hard to discredit the forthcoming election before, during and after the polls.

“Specifically, they are sending a delegation to some Western capitals, including London, Brussels and Washington, DC, to push the concocted line that the Buhari Administration has perfected the plan to rig the polls.

“They are, therefore, pushing for a rejection of the results if the President wins re-election. They are also predicting carnage in the event of the President’s victory.

“The Buhari Administration is committed to a free, fair, credible and peaceful poll. We are glad that local and international observers are already fully mobilized to monitor the election.

“We call on all Nigerians to be vigilant as we begin the final countdown to the election. Eternal vigilance, as the saying goes, is the price of liberty. We must not allow desperate politicians to crash our democracy on the altar of their personal – and sometimes inordinate – ambition!”

Lai Mohammed had earlier accused the PDP of working with looters to attack Buhari’s administration.