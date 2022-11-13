Lagos youths hold mega rally for Tinubu, Obasa.

Obasa is seeking another term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Addressing the youths, Obasa noted that the passion showed by the more than 40,000 youths was enough proof that the people of Lagos State remained happy with the APC and its progress.

He said though the gathering was in his honour, his supporters must know that the bigger task was to work for Tinubu to become president and for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to get a second term of office.

“Today you are here to talk about Obasa, but we have a bigger project and that is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We have him as the high-tension wire from which we all are connected.

“I promise that we will never disappoint you.

“We have provided jobs for more than 2,000 people in Lagos State irrespective of party, religion or ethnic affiliation; thanks to our governor.

“In Agege today, we have tarred almost all roads.

“We also have a leader who has the ingenuity of identifying capable hands, irrespective of tribe and ethnicity and this has made Lagos State a great state.

“It also shows that he will replicate this gesture when he becomes president.

“We shouldn’t allow someone who only manipulates the internet to deceive the people.

“APC is the only party that will take us to the promise land and the only presidential candidate that can do it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’’ he said.

Obasa urged the youths to vote for other candidates of the APC as they have shown experience and capacity to hold office when elected.

He vowed to ensure that Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and others were woefully defeated in Lagos State.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Parastatals, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, commended the youths and the organisers of the rally for their zeal to ensure continuity of good governance in Lagos State.

Ayantayo urged the youths not to relent in their love for Tinubu and for other candidates of the APC.

Addressing the supporters, the convener of the rally and Vice-Chairman, Agege Local Government Council, Mr Michael Abiola noted that the crusade was the largest local government youths convergence in the history of the country.

Abiola said no local government council in Lagos State had brought together more than 20,000 youths, but that more than 40,000 youths within the local government area had come together to celebrate an icon.

“We are celebrating our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; youths in Agege have come together to say, we know nobody but we only know a man that has brought development to the state.

“Today, we have also come together to celebrate Obasa’s golden jubilee and also to declare support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We are also declaring support for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mudashiru Obasa, and Dr Idiat Adebule, the Lagos East senatorial candidate of the APC.

“Others are Dr Wale Ahmed, APC’s candidate for Agege Federal Constituency and Alhaji Jubril Abdulkareem, the party’s candidate for the Lagos House of Assembly,’’ he said.

Highlights of the event was a raffle draw in which the star winner, Mrs Grace Sunday, went home with ₦200,000.