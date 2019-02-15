A popular known as Ikorodu Road became free as the heavy duty trucks that usually plied the road and caused gridlock were absent.

NAN reports that the Presidential and National Assembly Elections hold on Saturday while the Governorship and House of Assembly elections are scheduled for March 2.

The journey from Ogun boundary, popularly known as Berger to Lagos Island took just 45 minutes.

The journey before, would normally take two and three hours because of the obstructions caused by trailers that plied the road.

Sometimes, it took fours hours to get to island from the same boundary.

Also, the popular Mushin environments that was characterised by noise and bus conductors chants, also remained calm as everyone faced his or her business.

Inquiries by a NAN correspondent on reasons for the prevailing atmosphere revealed that residents were highly sensitised to the importance of the polls and were planning to make their votes count during the exercise.

They are eager to exercise their civil rights by voting candidates of their choice.

Mr Seun Ademuagun, the proprietor of Glitters Car Wash, Fadeyi bus stop, said the serenity might be due to several enlightenment programmes on 2019 general elections.

Many religious organisations, Non-Government Organisation (NGO), security operatives, peace keepers and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had embarked on many trainings enough to civilise Nigerians.

They further warned Nigerians to remain civilised throughout the election period.

Citizens were advised to vote for candidates that stand for righteousness, peace, joy, security, job creation, unity and progress of Nigerians, he said.

Paramountly, enough sensitisation were held against votebuying and selling, so many citizens are aware now.

According to Mr Larry Ikemefuna, a car dealer at Ojota bus stop, Nigerians are more democratic than before, nobody is ready to risk his life.

As we speak, some politicians have kept their wards somewhere; so who wants to die? he asked jokingly.

According to him, the politics of 2007 can not be compared to that of 2011, that of 2011 cannot be compared to that of 2015 and 2019 will be better, political awareness is at its climax.

Moreover, many Nigerians dont trust politicians again because after elections, they will be nowhere to be found, he said.

A popular herb seller at Mushin Market popularly called Ibugbe Ayo, said people were just fearful.

My sister, look under that bridge, see soldiers, who wants to make noise, she said.