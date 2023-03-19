Lagos Speaker wins sixth term

He said that eight political parties fielded candidates for the election held on Saturday.

According to him, Obasa secured 17, 214 votes to beat Mr Raheem Alani of Labour Party who had 3,933, Kafayat Biobaku of ADC with 62 votes and the PDP, which got 1,609 votes.

“Mubashiru Obasa of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adeniji said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, Alhaji Jubreel Abdulkareem,of APC also won the Agege constituency 2 Assembly seat.