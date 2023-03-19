ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Speaker wins sixth term

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has been elected for a sixth term to represent Agege 1 constituency in the state assembly.

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa [LSHA]
He said that eight political parties fielded candidates for the election held on Saturday.

According to him, Obasa secured 17, 214 votes to beat Mr Raheem Alani of Labour Party who had 3,933, Kafayat Biobaku of ADC with 62 votes and the PDP, which got 1,609 votes.

“Mubashiru Obasa of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adeniji said.

In a related development, Alhaji Jubreel Abdulkareem,of APC also won the Agege constituency 2 Assembly seat.

Abdulkareem, a former Chairman of Agege Local Government, secured 15,676 votes to defeat Labour Party and PDP candidates who polled 7,159 and 1,598, respectively.

