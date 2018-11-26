news

Ahead the official inauguration of Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola as the new Governor of Osun State on Tuesday, 27 November, 2018, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has sent a message of congratulation to the incoming Governor, his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the victory at the polls.

A statement by Obasa's Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak, on Monday stated that the Lagos Speaker also congratulated the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not only for the victory at the Osun governorship poll, but also the recent electoral victories recorded at the various bye-elections that took place in the country.

APC won at the bye-elections that took place at Irepodun/Isin/Okeero/Ekiti Federal Constituency of Kwara State; Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa/ Constituency of Katsina State; and Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

"I want to congratulate the leadership and members of our party at all levels. Not only on the Osun governorship election and subsequent inauguration of the new Governor but also on the recent victories recorded at the bye-elections in Kwara, Katsina and Bauchi States.

"These victories are clear indication of the fact that Nigerians still love our party and support our development programmes and projects at all levels," Obasa said.

In congratulating Oyetola, the Lagos Assembly Speaker stated that the incoming Governor is in better position to work and improve on the great achievements recorded by Ogbeni Aregbesola.

"He (Oyetola) worked closely with Ogbeni for eight years. He is an experienced administrator, well equipped to do the job and I have no doubt in my mind that he will succeed," he said.

ALSO READ: I have been an absentee husband for 8 years - Aregbesola

Rt. Hon. Obasa also rejoiced with Ogbeni Aregbesola on a successful tenure in office. "He has performed extremely well in Osun and I know history will judge him positively," he said.

On Asiwaju Tinubu, Obasa said, "he is our Leader and for any achievement recorded in governance, he deserves the accolades because he has taught us well".

Obasa assured Nigerians that the APC administration at all levels will not relent in putting in place programmes and measures that will enhance their welfare and improve their standard of living.

"We cherish your support and prayers hence we will continue to seek for your support and prayers all the time," he said.