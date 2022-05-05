Lagos Senator weeps after receiving free nomination forms to contest in Ogun

The senator, who has been representing Lagos in the National Assembly since 2011 is now set to vie for a senatorial position in Ogun West in the forthcoming election.

However, on Wednesday, some members of the ruling All progressives Congress in the Yewa/Awori region of the state presented the senator with a senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms in Ilaro.

A member of the group under the auspices of West to West for Dapo Abiodun (W2W4DA), Chief Mufutau Ajibola who presented the forms said the forms were purchased with contributions from members of the group and sympathizers.

He said, “A total of 71 people across the length and breadth of Ogun West, most of them here present cutting across public servants, professionals in the private sector, businessmen, community leaders and Ogun West indigenes in diaspora voluntarily donated to fund the procurement of the forms raising the needed amount under 48 hours between 3pm on Monday 18th and Wednesday 20th 2022.

“Just as we had young people in their 30s contributing, we also had elders in the 80s putting their hard-earned money into this project. This is an unprecedented feat signifying a new trajectory of collectivity and brotherhood in Ogun West Senatorial district.”

While receiving the forms, Senator Adeola broke down in tears, saying he was overwhelmed by the gesture of the group.

He said he wept because of the obstacles he faced when he returned home to launch his senatorial bid in the state.

He said, “I thank God Almighty for a day like this, I am short of words. Today, I am more than happy and I am more than grateful to God for my people have taken this bold step and think that the best thing to do is to buy my nomination forms for the Senate of Ogun West . It is more than enough for me.”

“I vividly remember when I decided to return home , it was tough. I asked myself what I am about to do, is it the right thing or the wrong thing? Initially when I saw the heavy resistance that was given to me across the length and breadth of my land. I was afraid. They said I am not a Yewa man. All sorts of lies, all sorts of confusion everywhere.

“Even the then Governor sponsored my people against me , they told me that I am from Ekiti , that I am not from Yewa and they did that rigorously, campaigned with it, said all sorts of things about it. My people did not believe me I had to go to another Senatorial district, that is why you hear that Yayi is popular in other senatorial districts then because they believed in me that I was from Yewa, but today my people have accepted the fact that I am from Yewa . I am now more popular in Yewa, Ogun West than any other state.