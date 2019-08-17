The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Lekan Adebiyi, said in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos that the appointment was sequel to the suspension of the chairman, Chief Tunde Onakoya, for alleged anti-party activities.

He said that Olaniyi’s appointment was ratified at an appraisal meeting held by the new executive members, party leaders and elders from the South-West, local government chairmen and other party faithful.

Adebiyi said that the party also appointed him as the new publicity secretary at the meeting held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that the acting chairman, in his remarks, charged all party leaders to contribute their quota towards rebuilding the party in the state.

ALSO READ: FG may not allow El-Zakzaky to go for any oversea treatment again

He quoted Olaniyi as pledging to ensure reconciliation between leaders and aggrieved members and that members should stop the blame game and accept the challenge of rebranding the party.

“The party will improve on the existing structures and generate new ideas to improve efficiency and effectiveness. We shall work in synergy with our national leaders to ensure that the party attain greater heights,” he further quoted him as saying.