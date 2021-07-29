RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos PDP loses Secretary, says death may slow party’s repair

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Wednesday said that the death of its Secretary, Prince Muiz Shodipe, might slow down the re-engineering of the party in the state.

PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]

Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, who noted that Shodipe died in the early hours of Wednesday in a statement, said that the sudden loss of Shodipe to the cold hands of death was one death too much for the party.

Gani said: “The party fears that the death of the dogged Secretary at this time is a big blow which may slow the reengineering of the Party in the state.

“It, however, submits to the will of God just as it prays for the soul of the departed to enjoy the bosom of the Lord.”

He prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the monumental loss.

The spokesman said that the party had directed all her flags all over the state to be flown at half mast and special prayers be held for the departed at all her meetings statewide.

