RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sanwo-Olu deserves re-election, says Senate president

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has stated that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State deserved a second term, for the good work he had done in the state.

L-R: President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Sen. Solomom Adeola and his wife, Mrs Temitope, during the 5th Edition of Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall & Empowerment Programme on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
L-R: President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Sen. Solomom Adeola and his wife, Mrs Temitope, during the 5th Edition of Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall & Empowerment Programme on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Lawan said this in Ikeja, at the 5th Town Hall Meeting and Empowerment Programme organised by the lawmaker representing Lagos West in the Senate, Sen. Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

Recommended articles

He commended Sanwo-Olu for delivering the dividends of good governance to the people of Lagos state, hence, validating the state’s position as the economic and commercial nerve centre of the country.

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Sen. Solomon Adeola and his wife, Mrs Temitope, during the 5th Edition of Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall & Empowerment Programme on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Sen. Solomon Adeola and his wife, Mrs Temitope, during the 5th Edition of Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall & Empowerment Programme on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

The Senate President said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership across the country had watched with satisfaction the giant strides made by Sanwo-Olu, stating that without any equivocation, that the governor deserved re-election.

”We have been watching you over the past two and half years. You have been very wonderful. You have been consistent in terms of service delivery to the people of Lagos and indeed this country. You were focused,” he said.

According to him, the tremendous achievements the state recorded within a short period under the Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s watch needed to progress.

”One good term you’re doing deserves another term,” Lawan told Sanwo-Olu.

The Senate President commended Sen. Adeola for his contributions to the robustness of the Senate and his efforts to uplift his constituents, through regular empowerment.

Lawan called for more support for the APC, assuring that the ruling party was up to the task of defeating the opposition again.

On his part, Gov. Sanwo-Olu lauded Adeola’s empowerment programme, noting that some of the items, such as the ambulances and hospital equipment, would go beyond party affiliations, when they become operational.

He described Adeola’s efforts as complementing those of President Muhammadu Buhari and of the state government.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration was committed to further develop Lagos State in all ramifications, promising that he would continue to carry out human-friendly projects that would have positive impacts on residents and by extension, Nigeria.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Northern governors forum mourn grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Danbaba

Sen. Adeola donates 8 patrol vehicles, 10 ambulances to Lagos West

Sen. Adeola donates 8 patrol vehicles, 10 ambulances to Lagos West

Sanwo-Olu deserves re-election, says Senate president

Sanwo-Olu deserves re-election, says Senate president

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU to announce decision on strike today

ASUU to announce decision on strike today

2023 Presidency: Tinubu pivots succession, insists his ambition is not to irk Buhari

2023 Presidency: Tinubu pivots succession, insists his ambition is not to irk Buhari

OSUN APC: Reuniting factions must be done with caution – Famoodun

OSUN APC: Reuniting factions must be done with caution – Famoodun

2023: Buhari, APC afraid of electronic transmission of results - Wike

2023: Buhari, APC afraid of electronic transmission of results - Wike

Reps member tackles Buni-led APC over plan to exclude lawmakers from convention

Reps member tackles Buni-led APC over plan to exclude lawmakers from convention

Trending

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Osun 2022: I didn’t walk out of PDP’s peace meeting- Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke (TVC News).

Osinbajo asks Nigerians to reject politicians who use sentiments to get power

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]