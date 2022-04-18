Lagos GAC approves Sanwo-Olu's second term bid

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid has been approved by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.
Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid was approved at a meeting in Lagos on Monday, April 18, 2022.
According to Gboyega Akosile, the governor’s, Chief Press Secretary, the council also gave Sanwo-Olu a pass mark for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos.
Akosile tweeted: “Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss!”
