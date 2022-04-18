RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos GAC approves Sanwo-Olu's second term bid

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid was approved at a meeting in Lagos on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State. (Punch)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid has been approved by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

According to Gboyega Akosile, the governor’s, Chief Press Secretary, the council also gave Sanwo-Olu a pass mark for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos.

Akosile tweeted: “Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss!”

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

