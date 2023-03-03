Deputy governor Hamzat wants Lagosians to vote for continuity and more enjoyment

Hamzat made the appeal at a Stakeholders Engagement Meeting for Participatory Governance, held at Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos.

The deputy governor said that voting in such direction would help to secure a greater Lagos.

He sued for peace and unity among the various ethnic groups in the state and urged the people to come out en masse to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"I appreciate everyone for showing support as our presidential candidate is now the president- elect in spite of all the problems and challenges, which he was able to surmount.

"I appeal to you all to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the APC candidates for House of Assembly come March 11, in order to enjoy more good governance.

"Let us remember that Lagos is still the best state in Nigeria, therefore let us all come out and vote to enable us benefit more from the federal level," he said

The deputy governor pledged that Governor Sanwo-Olu, if reelected, would continue to do his best for the betterment of the state.

He expressed optimism that there would be no violence and unrest during the gubernatorial election.

"I beg you not to fight with anybody. People have the right to express themselves and vote their choices," he added.

Similarly, the Ojora of Ijora land, Lagos, Oba Fatai Ojora, appealed to residents to come out and vote for APC candidates, assuring them that they would enjoy the dividends of democracy in the coming dispensation.

"I am confident of victory for all the candidates of the APC in the March 11 election, however, l beg our people to come out and vote, thereby, we can be victorious."

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Adeboye Kalejaiye, APC Rep.-elect for Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives urged the people to come out and exercise their franchise.

Kalejaiye begged them not to be tribalistic in doing so, but to vote for all the candidates of APC.