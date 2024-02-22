ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyefusi stated that the party’s values no longer align with hers.

Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi [Tribune Online]
Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi [Tribune Online]

Oyefusi confirmed her resignation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos. She said she left the LP because the party’s values no longer align with hers.

Oyefusi, who contested alongside LP governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, however, said her resignation from the party was not to join APC, PDP or any other party at the moment.

She said she did not have to join any political party to impact lives, saying her focus at the moment was impacting lives across many communities in the state.

“Must I go anywhere? I am building my ambition. I don’t need to go anywhere to build my ambition.

“I have built myself up, we see how the future goes. Where I am moving to is not in the pipeline at the moment.

“We are doing a lot of activities for Lagos residents all over the place at the moment. For instance, next Saturday, we have a very expanded medical outreach in Ikorodu.

“We have free mental and eye care services, two in one. We will give free glasses and free drugs.

“We have a food bank going to the Oshodi-Isolo area next week.

“We have got so many programmes and we will continue to prove our worth to the communities for people to know we are ready to serve them and support them even at this difficult time.

“This is our focus at the moment,” she told NAN.

Oyefusi, daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, also ran as the 2019 Lagos East Senatorial aspirant of the PDP. She resigned her membership of the PDP in 2022.

