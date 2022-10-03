RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos Deputy Gov. warns Labour Party supporters against cheap tactics

The Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has warned political loyalists and supporters of the Labour Party to desist from cheap tactics that would not yield any political gains.

Hamzat gave the warning in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Tunde Alao on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an online picture of an individual captioned: “The Lagos State Deputy Governor’s son Femi Hamzat, joins the obidient rally in support of Peter Obi”, had gone viral on the social media on Saturday after the #Obidient Rally in Lagos.

According to the statement,

For the avoidance of doubt, the gentleman in the displayed photograph is neither the deputy governor’s son nor his relative.

“The viral message is another mischievous, false and malicious attempt to cause friction between the deputy governor and his admirers and loyalists across the nation.

“Dr Hamzat has a reputation of commitment and loyalty to the Sanwo-Olu led administration and the All Progressives Congress.

“His support is for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima. Our party and all our supporters are working hard to ensure that our candidates get the votes of Nigerians and ours is not about bogus statistics and lies.”

The statement also added that any attempt to denigrate the deputy governor’s character by spewing falsehood about his family would remain a vain and futile attempt until eternity.

It advised the supporters of the Labour Party to get serious with their campaigns and desist from cheap tactics that would not yield any political gains.

“We hope that Nigerians will detect these tendencies to deceive and see it for what it is. It is too late in the day to keep lying to Nigerians. It won’t work.” the statement reads.

