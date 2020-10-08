The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday urged all members of the party to work assiduously toward achieving the its target of 500,000 votes in the Oct. 31 Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

Chief Kaoli Olusanya, Vice Chairman, APC Lagos East, made the call during a meeting with Supervisory Councillors in the 16 Local Government and Local Government Development Areas in the senatorial district.

At the meeting held in Somolu area of the state, Olusanya also urged members to work hard to ensure massive votes for the party in the Kosofe 2 state constituency by- election to be held on the same date.

He said though the party had always won elections in the state, the number of votes had decreased over the years .

Olusanya said the figures would be improved if members shunned infighting and showed more commitment to the progress of the party.

“I want to urge all our party members to work very hard to ensure the party wins convincingly in the Oct.31 by-elections.

“We know we are going to win, but want to urge you to work hard to ensure that the victory is emphatic; we need to prove that Lagos is for APC.

“Although we have been winning in all elections, our votes have decreased over the years.

“The total votes we recorded in the 2019 election in this Senatorial District was 149,000 and 1.4 million voters registered in the Senatorial District.

“That is not good enough .We need to work extra hard in this senatorial by-election to at least deliver the party’s target of 500,000 votes.

“Party members should shun infighting because that could be blamed for why our votes are going down. Even when we feel aggrieved for one reason or the other, we should settle our differences amicably and be committed to the progress of the party,” he said.

According to him, the party’s target of 100,OOO votes in each of the five LGAs making up the Senatorial District is achievable if members show more commitment .

Olusanya, also Chairman, APC Lagos East By-Election Campaign Organisation, said Supervisory Councillors played great role in impacting on the people in the grassroots, being advisers to local government chairmen.

He urged them to work with their respective council chairmen to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Olusanya said it was important to ensure that all projects in their respective councils were carried out to further show the people that APC was the party of the people.

He said Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was committed to the development of the state in general and had commenced fixing some infrastructural challenges in the district.

Olusanya also urged Supervisory Councillors to work with their council chairmen to ensure that all ongoing projects in their various localities were implemented.

“Very soon, the state government will start distributing more COVID-19 palliatives across the council areas.

“The palliatives are for the vulnerable people around us irrespective of the party they belong to.

“We should work with the government to ensure the items get to the right people,” he said.

He described Mr Tokunbo Abiru, the party’s Senatorial candidate for Lagos East by-election as a competent and a trusted person who would not disappoint if elected .

Also speaking, Mr Abideen Fasasi, Chairman, Forum of Supervisory Councillors in Lagos State, thanked the party for inviting them to the meeting.

He promised that Supervisory Councillors across the Senatorial district would work very hard to ensure overwhelming victory for the party in the by-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olusanya and other top members of the campaign organisation also met with Vice-Chairmen, Secretaries to the Local Governments (SLGs) as well ex-Sole Administrators of councils in the Senatorial district.

Olusanya urged them to work with the people at the grassroots to ensure massive victory for the party.

NAN reports that Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami; a state lawmaker, Mr Rotimi Olowo; and Mr Sesan Daini, Chairman of Igbogbo Bayeiku Local Council Development Area; were some prominent party chieftains present at the meeting.