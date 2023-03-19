ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos APC urges LP’s Rhodes-Vivour to embrace peace, sportsmanship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Peoples Congress in Lagos State says alleged threats by Labour Party’s (LP) governorship flag-bearer, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, at Saturday’s election shows the candidate’s lack of sportsmanship.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Vanguard)
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Vanguard)

Recommended articles

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a statement made by LP’s governorship candidate Mr Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on Saturday’s elections.

“He accused INEC and the police of `provoking Lagosians’ and warning that `if tonight Lagos State catches fire, it is not our fault’.

“He says `a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship,’’ Oladejo stated.

According to him, security agencies should note Rhodes-Vivour’s threat.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour,’’ he added.

Oladejo also stated that the APC was also compiling reports of how its supporters were harassed and attacked during the exercise, saying “some of the reports are really scary.’’

“Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our party has no need to be violent because we are sure of the glittering credentials of our governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who will never be associated with violence.

“We advise LP and its candidate to embrace peace instead of threatening to bring down the roof on everybody. It won’t work,’’ Oladejo stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that violent attacks by hoodlums disrupted the governorship and House of Assembly elections in parts of Lagos State on Saturday.

Rhodes-Vivour had earlier alleged that an agent of his party at the polls in the state had been shot dead.

The LP candidate, who said the election process was fraught with voter intimidation and suppression, alleged that INEC and the police were complicit in the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing Lagos residents in a video recorded at the LP’s Situation Room, Rhodes-Vivour accused the electoral body and the security agencies of provoking the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo Speaker wins Ibarapa East State Constituency Election

Oyo Speaker wins Ibarapa East State Constituency Election

Plateau Deputy Speaker loses seat to PDP

Plateau Deputy Speaker loses seat to PDP

APC's Yahaya wins Buhari’s state assembly constituency seat

APC's Yahaya wins Buhari’s state assembly constituency seat

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections [Pulse Explainer]

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections [Pulse Explainer]

Apata wins Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2

Apata wins Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2

INEC announces Sunday for commencement of result collation in Cross River

INEC announces Sunday for commencement of result collation in Cross River

PDP wins Ede South State Constituency seat in Osun

PDP wins Ede South State Constituency seat in Osun

PDP's Kofoworola wins Ede North State Constituency in Osun

PDP's Kofoworola wins Ede North State Constituency in Osun

Lagos APC urges LP’s Rhodes-Vivour to embrace peace, sportsmanship

Lagos APC urges LP’s Rhodes-Vivour to embrace peace, sportsmanship

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'