Lagos APC Rep., Raji wins 3rd term in Epe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Wale Raji, (APC-Lagos), representing Epe Federal Constituency has been reelected for a third term.

Rep Wale Raji (PMNewsNigeria)
Rep Wale Raji (PMNewsNigeria)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six political parties including the APC contested for the house of representatives seat in the constituency.

The parties are: Accord Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP).

Prof. Olufemi Saibu, INEC Returning Officer for the election from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Sunday, declared Raji as winner at the collation centre in Epe.

Saibu said out of the 29,222 accredited voters, APC polled 19,337, PDP – 9,039, while the ADC polled 439.

He said: ”In view of that, the candidate of the APC is declared winner as the party had polled the highest number of votes and returned elected.”

Saibu is of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences UNILAG.

News Agency Of Nigeria

