Lagos APC congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat over court affirming their victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ruling of the appellate court was a confirmation of the confidence reposed in the government of Sanwo-olu and his team by Lagos residents.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State APC Chairman, also commended the judiciary for the verdict, in a statement on Thursday. Ojelabi said the ruling of the appellate court was a confirmation of the confidence reposed in the government of Sanwo-olu and his team by Lagos residents.

The APC chairman said all the party’s leaders and members were elated about the decision of the appellate court.

I believe that the pronouncement of the court is a testament to the confidence that Lagos residents have in our party.

“This outcome laid credence to the ruling of the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal, which was also in our favour.

“The APC as a party appreciates the due diligence done by the Nigeria judiciary to arrive at this conclusion,” Ojelabi said.

According to him, the affirmation is a pointer to the fact that the judicial system in the country has evolved and the system can be trusted and relied upon.

“The judicial process was thorough and deep, as all the issues were delved into without leaving any stone unturned.

“We, therefore, commend them for the this due diligence,“ Ojelabi added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Wednesday dismissed issues raised by the PDP candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran and the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhode-Viviour, against the judgement of the election tribunal. The tribunal had earlier on September 25 dismissed Adediran and Rhode-Viviour’s petition against Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

