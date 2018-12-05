Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Lagos Ad agency explains why it removed Jimi Agbaje’s billboards

Lagos Ad agency explains why it removed Jimi Agbaje’s billboards

Agbaje, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, complained that his campaign posters were being removed and vandalized.

  • Published:
The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has explained why it removed the billboards and posters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber candidate, Jimi Agbaje. play

Jimi Agbaje is running for Governor of Lagos for a third time

(The Guardian Nigeria)

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has explained why it removed the billboards and posters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) guber candidate, Jimi Agbaje.

Agbaje, on Saturday, December 1, 2018, complained that his campaign posters were being removed and vandalized.

According to Daily Post, the General Manager of LASAA, Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi said the action was taken because the PDP guber candidate did not seek permission from the agency.

Sanusi said this on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, during a Security/Stakeholders meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Political Parties put together by the Lagos Police Command.

The LASAA boss also revealed that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu sought his agency’s permission.

Daily Post reports that some of the political parties present accused the ad agency of bias.

Speaking further, he said that the regulations guiding the pasting of posters in the state must strictly be adhered to.

ALSO READ: Jimi Agbaje is not serious about governing Lagos

Lagos police boss reacts

In his remark, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi advised everyone to always get permission before pasting posters in the state.

 “Lagos State is politically matured. The removal of the billboards and poster could not have been an intentional act and that is why I have invited the LASAA MD to be here today in order to clear the air on the issue,” he added.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the state governorship elections will be held on March 2, 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Atiku knocks The Economist, says endorsement of Buhari scandalousbullet
2 After survey, group says Buhari is Nigeria’s best bet in 2019bullet
3 PDP explains why Southeast governors didn't attend Atiku's Sokoto rallybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion: If Jimi Agbaje is serious about governing Lagos, he's yet to show it
Jimi Agbaje urges Lagosians to vote APC out
Jimi Agbaje alleges that his campaign posters are being removed
2019 General Elections: I will beat Sanwo-olu flat — Agbaje
Pulse Opinion: Who destroyed Jimi Agbaje's campaign billboards?
Sanwo-Olu says Lagosians are not under anyone's bondage
Ambode's commissioner dumps APC, endorses PDP's Jimi Agbaje

Politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the allegation levelled against the minister of defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Oshiomhole mocks Okorocha, Amosun, says APC will win in Ogun, Imo
The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olawale Oluwo
Ambode's commissioner dumps APC, endorses PDP's Jimi Agbaje
Atiku says Nigeria was better during PDP's 16-year reign
"It is time to return Nigeria to PDP," Atiku says Nigeria was at its best between 1999 and 2015
APC loses 2 more Reps over primary elections crisis
Dogara swears in 3 new members into House of Reps
X
Advertisement