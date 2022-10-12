RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Ima Elijah

Both Janodor and Sanwo-Olu are violating the state laws...

Jandor Vs Sanwo-Olu
Jandor Vs Sanwo-Olu

Read Also

Background: The Peoples Democratic Party Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, had earlier alleged that the Lagos State government was working in the background to prevent the party from executing its campaign plans.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, alleged that the advert agencies contracted by the party had refunded the money paid to them, citing instructions from the state government.

He added that posters pasted by the PDP were allegedly removed by state-backed hoodlums in a bid to prevent the party from its candidates and programmes to Lagosians.

What Pulse saw: Our correspondent, on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, spotted Jandor's pole-banners on each pole that preceded the posters of the All Progressive Congress candidate, and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Third Mainland Campaign Ad-space shared between Jandor and Sanwo-Olu [Photographed by Ima Elijah]
Third Mainland Campaign Ad-space shared between Jandor and Sanwo-Olu [Photographed by Ima Elijah] Pulse Nigeria

Jandor's pole attached banners appeared to have been more recently put up, "perhaps last night, because I did not see it yesterday," a taxi driver, who is familiar with the route, confirmed.

New posters of Jandor were also seen on walk-over-bridge, shortly after the Third Mainland Bridge.

What you should know: The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has issued guidelines on the use of election campaign materials for the 2023 polls.

The guidelines cover different categories which include billboards, wall drapes, banners, and posters.

The guidelines, which also outline penalties for violators, were contained in a statement issued by Adedamola Docemo, managing director/chief executive officer of LASAA.

On the use of banners, LASAA said “this may only be displayed on inner roads and streets, subject to the following conditions: a. Only if the banner is attached to the wall of a particular building (with the consent/agreement of the building owners) limited to inner streets; b. Not to be tied to poles or public utilities (electric and telecom poles)”.

For posters, “they may be pasted on designated surfaces on inner streets only and are not to be seen on highways, major roads and high streets”.

“Posters must not be pasted on public utility structures, i.e., streetlamp poles, transformers, bridge pillars/barriers, road directional sign, electrical poles and other unauthorised surfaces,” the statement reads.

Implication of this: Both Janodor and Sanwo-Olu are violating the state laws.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Adamu Garba warns APC against underestimating Obidients

2023: Adamu Garba warns APC against underestimating Obidients

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Lagos 2023: Jandor and Sanwo-Olu drag space on Third Mainland Bridge

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu (Daily Post)

Father Mbaka speaks on prophecy against Peter Obi’s presidency

Bola Tinubu

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

18 Governors support Peter Obi – Ohanaeze