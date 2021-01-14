The United States presidential inauguration committee has just announced that Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga would be among the A-list artistes who thrill the crowd at the inauguration of the 46th President of the Republic, Joe Biden.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Gaga, who appeared on the campaign trail with Biden and worked with the then-vice president on his "It's on Us" campaign to combat campus sexual assault, will perform the national anthem.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez endorsed Biden during the electioneering campaigns and took part in a virtual chat with the president-elect as he solicited for votes.

Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake will also be involved.

Democrat Biden won the November 3, 2020 US presidential election with 306 electoral college votes and 51.4 percent of the popular vote.

Republican Trump who lost the election with 232 electoral college votes and 46.9 percent of the popular votes, rejected the outcome of the election and sought to overturn the result by inciting a violent mob to march on Capitol Hill.

Trump rejected the result of the election and won't be at the inauguration of Biden

Trump has just been impeached by the House of Representatives, the first U.S President to be impeached twice, for inciting the bloody insurrection of January 6, 2021 and won't be attending the inauguration ceremony.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted long before his impeachment trial in congress.

Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem at Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga was one of those who called for Trump to be impeached. "I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election—the #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him. He incited domestic terror—how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism," she had tweeted.

Security has been stepped up across the U.S ahead of the inauguration; in the wake of the riots at the Capitol.