Senator Rashidi Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the claim that he (Ladoja) was impeached because he was ungrateful to his political godfathers.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, while speaking at the launch of the autobiography of former Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, Obasanjo said Ladoja was impeached because he was ‘ungrateful’ to the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and Alhaji Yekini Adeojo.

The ex-president added that both men were instrumental to making Ladoja governor of Oyo State.

Reacting to the claim, Ladoja in a statement by his media aide, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, said Obasanjo has descended to “an unprecedented level of a fabricator by telling lies” against him.

He said the past of the ex-president is closely haunting him, adding that Obasanjo’s failed third term agenda contributed to his impeachment.

Rashidi Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State. (Punch)

Ladoja said, “The former president has forgotten that the nation’s apex court had ruled that ‘there was no impeachment’.

“Obasanjo can be forgiven because he is an old man who may not recollect the past accurately, anymore. If not, why should he say that Ladoja became governor in 2003 through the grace of God, Baba Adedibu and Alhaji Adeojo when the latter also attempted to become governor?

“Did Obasanjo forget that Adeojo contested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election which was held on 24th December, 2002 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan?

“Chief Obasanjo, in trying to rewrite history, has forgotten that he told Baba Emmanuel Alayande in Ibadan on his birthday in December, 2005 that Senator Ladoja should resign his position as governor, otherwise he would be impeached?

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. (Punch)

“And, true to his boasts, the illegal act was carried out few days later. But thank God the impropriety was quashed by the court of highest jurisdiction.

“Let Chief Obasanjo be told point blank that no amount of damage control can be employed, his past is closely haunting him.”

Ladoja became the governor of Oyo State in 2003. He was impeached in January 2006, but reinstated in December 2006. He was succeeded in 2007 by Adebayo Alao-Akala.