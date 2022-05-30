RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party: Utomi steps down for Peter Obi

Last week, the former Anambra State governor joined the Labour Party.

A Labour Party, LP, presidential aspirant, Professor Pat Utomi has stepped down for Peter Obi.

The political economist and management expert announced that he was stepping down for the former Anambra State governor on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the party’s presidential primary in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Obi joined LP after he resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, despite being one of the party’s presidential aspirants.

Obi had said he resigned in consonance with his belief of growing a nation of producers rather than consumers.

“I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.”

A total of 185 delegates had been accredited to vote in the exercise to elect one of four aspirants seeking to contest the forthcoming presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party.

