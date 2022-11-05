Labour Party talking to Kwankwaso again for alliance - Doyin Okupe

How it happened: Okupe disclosed this on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, a prerecorded show aired on Friday, November 4, 2022.

This comes few months after negotiations over a possible alliance between the two parties broke down as Obi and Kwankwaso could not agree on who should run as the presidential candidate.

But, despite that setback, the Labour Party campaign DG said they've reopened talks with the NNPP candidate and other political parties for a mega alliance.

Okupe's word: “As a party, at our own campaign level, we are talking to SDP; we are talking to even Kwankwaso and his team again. We are talking to PRP and ADC,” he said on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, a prerecorded show aired on Friday.

“I believe and I trust that God will help us that between now and December, we would bring together that alignment politically in the country and the country would be better for it.”

Okupe explains reason for alliance: Okupe said the move is necessary to ensure that “whoever wins is not just winning on a sole effort; we are winning with the cooperation of many of as many groups as possible”.

Why Obi visited power brokers: The DG also condemned criticisms that have trailed Obi's visits to some former leaders considered as power brokers in the country, saying the consultation was meant solely for “carrying everybody along” in the scheme of things.

Okupe's word: “Somebody won an election in this country, he did not rule. He was loved by Nigerians but some stakeholders stopped that. We have to avoid that by carrying everybody along.