ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party calls reports of southwest members joining APC 'fake news'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party encouraged the media to verify reports before publishing them.

The Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi
The Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akin Osuntokun, the Director-General of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign, said this while interacting with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Osuntokun expressed worry over the spate of fake news against LP and urged its supporters to always check with the party to clarify any information.

"There is a report in newspapers today that the Labour Party in the southwest announced its dissolution into the APC.

"One thing that bothers me around this period is that there actually people really choosing to accept some things that are presumably and on their face value.

"Of all the names purportedly listed as the members dissolving into APC are unknown to us therefore the press should not encourage them in these kinds of missions," he said.

Osuntokun said that the report mentioned the title of the leader of the defectors as the chairman of the LP in the southwest zone.

He said that the title was unknown to the party as it only had Zonal Coordinators of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) saying there was nothing like chairman LP southwest.

He added that the PCC was being impersonated and there were fictitious press releases in its name.

"One of these releases purported signed by me revealed me engaging in personal attacks and incriminations about Lagos on account that they did not want to receive our presidential candidate.

"This is a total fabrication and it is all over the social media.

"Some people have even started to abuse me before they even hear my own side of the story," he said.

Osuntokun said that all these including attacks on the party's members revealed the importance of LP in the presidential race ahead.

He appeal to Nigerians to at least check with the party and encouraged the media to verify reports before publishing them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign

Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign

House on the Rock explains why Pastor Uche mounted pulpit with AK-47

House on the Rock explains why Pastor Uche mounted pulpit with AK-47

Labour Party calls reports of southwest members joining APC 'fake news'

Labour Party calls reports of southwest members joining APC 'fake news'

DSS grills Fani-Kayode for 5 hours for suggesting Atiku is planning a coup

DSS grills Fani-Kayode for 5 hours for suggesting Atiku is planning a coup

The world is watching you -  Buhari warns service chiefs ahead of 2023 elections

The world is watching you -  Buhari warns service chiefs ahead of 2023 elections

FG to spend over N400bn for 2023 census

FG to spend over N400bn for 2023 census

2023 Elections: Buhari, Lawan, others campaign for Tinubu in Gombe

2023 Elections: Buhari, Lawan, others campaign for Tinubu in Gombe

My plans for Police significantly attained– Buhari

My plans for Police significantly attained– Buhari

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 11 days to election

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 11 days to election

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money