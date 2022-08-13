RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party counters Pat Utomi, denies appointing Okadigbo as spokesperson

The Labour Party (LP) on Saturday, said it had not appointed Mr Charles Okadigbo as its spokesperson as announced by Prof. Pat Utomi.

Abayomi said that only the National Chairman Julius Abure could do that.

“Our attention has been drawn to the news intercepted through multiple news medium that one Mr Charles Okadigbo has been appointed as the Spokesman of Labour Party by Prof. Pat Utomi.

”It is not undisputed that LP has not made such appointment since Utomi who is the leader of NCF cannot usurp the function of the National Chairman.

“For the records, Utomi who is the leader of the NCF , a strong affiliate of the LP , while in a zoom meeting introduced Charles Okadigbo as the Media Head of the “Big Tent” , an acronym for the NCF and No mention of LP was made on that platform.

“All appointments by the LP are made through the office of the national chairman and announcement made by the National Publicity Secretary under the directive of the national chairman,” he said

According to Abayomi, for emphasis and clarity : Article 14 sub section 1(a) of the Labour Party constitution states as follows;

”The national chairman shall give leadership to the party and shall preside over all meetings of the National Executive Council and the National Working Committee of the party.”

He said the constitutional provision quoted above, vested the power of all appointments and leadership only to the person and the office of the national chairman.

“LP now uses this opportunity to say the LP is guided by the constitution in all its activities.

”As such, all members of the party as well as interested members of the public presently in LP should from here on, take serious caution that the function of the national chairman as head of LP is not in question.”

Abayomi, therefore, urged that everyone should obey the constitution of the Labour Party and be guided by the party’s directives.

