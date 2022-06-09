RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party: Peter Obi’s challenger, Ezenwafor withdraws from race

Ima Elijah

The coast is now clear for Obi to be the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate
Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

Mr. Jude Ezenwafor, the factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party has reportedly withdrawn from the contest.

Ezenwafor had received ultimatum from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike to withdraw from the contest.

According to reports, he took the decision via a letter he conveyed to the national leadership of his faction of the party.

He said in the letter being circulated online that his decision to withdraw was personal and appealed to his supporters to understand him.

The letter reads, “I hereby withdraw from the forthcoming Presidential Election in 2023. After consulting my supporters Nationwide, I decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

“I regret any inconvenience my withdrawal might cost our great Party. I thank the leadership of our great Party for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria”.

This is coming amidst ultimatum also given to him by the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, had also earlier dismissed Ezenwafor and his faction.

With the development, the coast is now clear for former Anambra Governor and Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

When contacted over the development, the President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the letter of withdrawal was not enough, stressing that Ezenwafor should do a broadcast for them to be convinced because he can disown the letter at any time.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

