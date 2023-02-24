ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party notifies INEC about death of Senatorial candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Enugu State Chairman of LP, Mr Casmir Agbo, said on Friday the party had notified INEC about the death of its candidate for the Enugu East Senatorial election, Mr Oyibo chukwu.

Labour Party notifies INEC about death of Senatorial candidate.
Labour Party notifies INEC about death of Senatorial candidate.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Agbo made this known while giving update on the death of the candidate during an interaction with newsmen.

He said: “I have been in touch with the State Resident Electoral Commission (REC); he advised me on what to do which I did.

“We wrote to INEC through our national office and the commission, in line with sections (31) and (34l of the Electoral Act."

Agbo described the death of Chukwu as tragic and unfortunate and condemnable by any well meaning person who value human life.

He called on relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of the LP candidate and other politically motivated murder in the state

“I have informed all security operatives in the state – the Army, the Police, the DSS and Civil Defence,” he said.

According to him, the death of Chukwu would be a turning point in the victory of the labour party in Enugu State.

He called on party members not to despair but remain strong and hopeful in the “struggle to reclaim Enugu State.

A competent INEC source confirmed to NAN that the party had initiated the notice, in line with the Electoral Act, but the commission was yet to announce it’s official decision on the matter.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCDC alerts Nigerians of another deadly virus ahead of 2023 elections

NCDC alerts Nigerians of another deadly virus ahead of 2023 elections

2023 Elections: Police restrict movement in Lagos

2023 Elections: Police restrict movement in Lagos

Marburg Virus: Likelihood of case importation high in Nigeria – NCDC

Marburg Virus: Likelihood of case importation high in Nigeria – NCDC

CODE sets up situation room to monitor elections, quell fake news

CODE sets up situation room to monitor elections, quell fake news

Labour Party notifies INEC about death of Senatorial candidate

Labour Party notifies INEC about death of Senatorial candidate

EFCC intercepts N32.4m allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos

EFCC intercepts N32.4m allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos

2.12m Abia electorate to vote in 4,062 polling units – INEC

2.12m Abia electorate to vote in 4,062 polling units – INEC

EFCC intercepts N32.4m allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos

EFCC intercepts N32.4m allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony