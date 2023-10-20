ADVERTISEMENT
Labour Party lawmakers accept controversial SUVs despite party leader's criticism

Ima Elijah

Imasuen stated that he would withhold his final decision until the arrival of the vehicles.

SUVs used to illustrate story
SUVs used to illustrate story

This decision comes despite the firm advice from the party's National Chairman, Julius Abure, who strongly criticised the plan as being insensitive.

Abure, a critic of the luxury vehicles, had urged Labour Party lawmakers to reject the SUVs. However, a faction of the lawmakers opted to accept the vehicles, justifying their decision by stating the crucial role these vehicles play in carrying out their legislative duties.

According to these lawmakers, the SUVs are indispensable work tools necessary for conducting oversight functions and visiting constituents, especially in challenging and remote areas.

Ngozi Okolie, a prominent Labour Party lawmaker representing Delta Aniocha North and South, defended the decision, stating that these vehicles are vital for their daily responsibilities. She underscored the disparities between state-level politicians, who often receive more benefits, and federal lawmakers, making these official vehicles essential.

Stainless Nwodo, another influential Labour Party lawmaker representing Igbo Etiti and Uzo-Uwani constituencies in Enugu State, expressed his gratitude towards President Bola Tinubu for approving the acquisition of the SUVs.

Nwodo commended the decision, arguing that the vehicles would not only serve the lawmakers but also benefit their constituents, facilitating visits to remote and challenging areas.

However, not all Labour Party lawmakers are fully convinced. Neda Imasuen, the representative of Edo South Senatorial District, adopted a cautious approach. Imasuen stated that he would withhold his final decision until the arrival of the vehicles.

Ima Elijah
Labour Party lawmakers accept controversial SUVs despite party leader's criticism

